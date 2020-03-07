Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCN. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 2,177.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter.

MCN opened at $6.12 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

