Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Swiss Helvetia Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,906,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1,020.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWZ opened at $8.10 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $84,409.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,443.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,609 shares of company stock valued at $519,662 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

