Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHN. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

China Fund stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. China Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

About China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

