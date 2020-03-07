Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,021 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Coty were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coty by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

