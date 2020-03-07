COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Citigroup raised COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

