Credit Agricole S A Acquires 10,703 Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.09% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 951,617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

