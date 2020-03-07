Credit Agricole S A Acquires 21,505 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 537,625.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

GPN opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.07. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.