Credit Agricole S A Acquires 55,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.05% of Pretium Resources worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 248,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

