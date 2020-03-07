Credit Agricole S A Acquires 7,250 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $10,585,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

AEP opened at $97.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

