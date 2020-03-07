Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 2,410 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,762,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 135,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 78,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,938,000 after buying an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $209.06 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

