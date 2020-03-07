Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

Ecolab stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.05 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

