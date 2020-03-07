Credit Agricole S A Boosts Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.