Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

