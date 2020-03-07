Credit Agricole S A Buys 7,525 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3,545.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,496 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

