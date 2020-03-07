Credit Agricole S A Buys 9,390 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

