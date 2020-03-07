Credit Agricole S A Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of GE opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

