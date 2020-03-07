Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

