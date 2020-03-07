Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.30 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

