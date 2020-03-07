Credit Agricole S A Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 171.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $238.75 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.02 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

