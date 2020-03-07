Credit Agricole S A Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

