Credit Agricole S A Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,055,000 after buying an additional 2,104,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

