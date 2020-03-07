Credit Agricole S A Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

