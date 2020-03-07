Credit Agricole S A Has $995,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.81. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

