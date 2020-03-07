Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE HON opened at $164.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

