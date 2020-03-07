Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

