Credit Agricole S A Purchases 8,164 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.