Credit Agricole S A Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

