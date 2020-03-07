Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TIF opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

