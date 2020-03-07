Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,110 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in bluebird bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $68.16 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

