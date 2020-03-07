Credit Agricole S A Sells 11,505 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

