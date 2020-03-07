Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,795 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in InterXion were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

INXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE INXN opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 141.66, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.