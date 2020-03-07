Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,530 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

DLR stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

