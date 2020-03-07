Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,060 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 536,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 162,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

