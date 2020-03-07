Credit Agricole S A Sells 31,182 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verint Systems by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 264.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

