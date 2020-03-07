Credit Agricole S A Sells 34,999 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $290,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 16,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.01. The company has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.