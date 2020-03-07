Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,450 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

PBR opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

