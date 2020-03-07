Credit Agricole S A Sells 48,103 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

