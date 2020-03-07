Credit Agricole S A Sells 898 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

