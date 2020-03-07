Credit Agricole S A Sells 9,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hansberger Growth Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,781,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234,720 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

