Credit Agricole S A Sells 99,080 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,080 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

LNG opened at $45.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,245.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

