Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

