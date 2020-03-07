Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 8.0% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.