Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 208,996 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 902,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

