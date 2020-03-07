Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 334 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

