Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

