Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 476 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $62.58 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

