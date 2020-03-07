Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,810 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

