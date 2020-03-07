Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 165,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 416,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

