Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

