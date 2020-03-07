Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $328.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $320.39 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

